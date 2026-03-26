No shortage of petrol and diesel: Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has appealed to the people of Telangana not to believe rumours circulating on social media about a shortage of petrol and diesel. In a statement on Wednesday, he said that oil companies have adequate stocks and that supply is continuing smoothly across the state.

In a statement released to the media on Wednesday, the Minister emphasised that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is closely monitoring oil reserves to ensure uninterrupted availability. He warned that false propaganda about shortage is being spread deliberately to create panic and inconvenience the public.

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association also confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel. They assured that Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL and other public sector oil companies have sufficient stock to meet demand. “There are no disruptions in supply, and petrol and diesel are being delivered without any difficulty,” the association stated.

Bandi Sanjay cautioned that panic buying, triggered by baseless rumours, could lead to artificial shortages. He noted that some individuals might exploit the situation to create temporary scarcity and engage in black-market practices. He urged vehicle owners to purchase fuel only as per their daily requirements and maintain discipline to avoid unnecessary strain on supply chains.

He further clarified that reports linking fuel shortages to the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran are completely unfounded.

“There is no truth in such claims. The supply of petrol and diesel in Telangana remains uninterrupted,” he reiterated.

The Minister said that the need to counter misinformation campaigns and assured that the central government will continue to safeguard the interests of citizens by ensuring steady fuel availability.