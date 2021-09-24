No Unity Rally… only public meeting with limited gathering: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Single bench judge of Telangana High Court K Lakshman directed the DCP South Zone, Hyderabad to accord permission to Mohammed Mushtak Malik, President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban to hold public meeting only on September 25 at Khilwath Grounds with 100 participants.

The other curbs imposed by the High Court are viz., participants shall not make provocative speeches.

No sound pollution will be caused by participants before 5 pm passing from Gulzar House to Quli Qutub Shah Grounds, which was rejected by the CP, Hyderabad. Petitioner counsel Baig submitted that Darulshifa ground is engaged with the activities of Shia sect people.

For that reason it is not possible to conduct the meeting there. He again pleaded for the directions to permit the petitioner to conduct the rally with limited participants by imposing reasonable conditions for which his client will follow.

Khilwath ground, Quli Qutub Shah Ground, Falaknuma Junior College, etc are likely to be suggested by the police.

