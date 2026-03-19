No unparliamentary language used in House, says KTR

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday clarified that he did not use any unparliamentary language during his speech in the Assembly, asserting that his remarks were well within the rules and context of the House. Responding to objections raised by Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, KTR said he had only referred to statements previously made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He argued that if the Chief Minister’s comments were allowed to remain on record, then his own remarks, made in response, should also be retained.

Addressing the Speaker, KTR maintained that no instance of unparliamentary language had been cited from his speech delivered on Tuesday. “Speaker sir, no one has pointed out a single instance of unparliamentary language in my speech. If I had used such words, you would have stopped me immediately. Since you heard everything, there is no need to expunge my remarks,” he said.

Emphasising that he had not used any inappropriate expressions, KTR questioned whether he had uttered any objectionable words. He pointed out that he had not used terms like ‘Bhadve’ (fool/idiot) or ‘Bali Devatha’ (sacrificial deity)?, which he claimed were used earlier by the Chief Minister. “I only reminded the House of remarks made in the past,” he added.

KTR asserted that fairness must prevail in maintaining Assembly records. He said that if the Chief Minister’s remarks were considered appropriate and retained, then similar standards should apply to his statements as well. He stressed that debates in the Assembly must adhere strictly to constitutional principles.

Highlighting the role of the legislature, KTR said the Assembly is a constitutional institution meant for law-making and meaningful debate. He noted that the House has previously discussed matters even when they were under judicial consideration, citing recent debates on BC reservations despite court rulings.

Clarifying his position on defections, KTR said he had referred to statements made by the Chief Minister and Rahul Gandhi, as well as the ‘Nyaya Patra’, which advocates disqualification of elected representatives, who switch parties after winning elections. He reiterated that such defections undermine democratic values.

KTR further stated that although the Speaker had already taken a decision on disqualification petitions, the matter should still be addressed in line with constitutional norms. He criticised granting a ‘clean chit’ to defectors and demanded appropriate action against them.