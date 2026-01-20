Nominated posts to be filled in April: Chiefs of corporations start jockeying for another term

Hyderabad: As the tenure of nearly three dozen chairpersons of various corporations appointed by the Telangana government is ending soon, the proactive ones among these corporation chiefs have begun jockeying for another term despite pushback within the ruling party.

The state government nominated 37 chairpersons to various corporations on January 14, 2024. However, their tenure is limited to two years and that is set to expire soon, depending on the date on which they assumed office. Hence, several of the outgoing chairpersons of various corporations are attempting to get their term renewed.

However, ruling party leaders have made it clear that there is little chance of any of them getting an extension, because party rules and regulations do not permit continuation of the incumbents for a second term. According to these leaders, the party prefers to give opportunities to “new faces”, rather than extending the tenure of existing chairpersons.

A party leader said the rationale was clear: granting another term to the same leaders would dampen the morale of others awaiting an opportunity. “It is better for the party to give chances to new faces,” the leader said.

One of the chairpersons, however, said that he was trying his best to get his term renewed. “It is up to the party, but there is nothing wrong in trying,” he reasoned.

Party leaders also pointed out that several other corporation chairperson posts have remained vacant even though the Congress government has completed two years

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud recently said that all vacant corporation posts would be filled in April. It is learnt that the government may appoint chairpersons to all vacant positions, both old and newly created corporations.

The corporations and other bodies for which chairpersons were appointed two years ago include Punjala Alekhya -Sangeet Natak Akademi; Mettu Saikumar -Fisheries Cooperative Societies Federation; Naidu Satyanarayana Goud -Handicrafts Development Corporation; Kasula Balaraju -Agro Industries; Gutta Amit Reddy -Dairy Development.

Besides Muttineni Veeraiah -Disabled Persons Corporation; Patel Ramesh Reddy -Tourism Development; M.A. Faheem -Foods; Mohammed Riyaz -Library Corporation; T. Nirmala Jagga Reddy -Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC); and K Sreenivas Reddy -Media Academy were also appointed at that time.