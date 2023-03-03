North-East poll results will be replicated in TS, asserts Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday hailed the resounding victory of the party in Nagaland and Tripura assembly elections and hoped that a similar result will be witnessed in Telangana in the next assembly elections.

"I compliment the people of Nagaland and Tripura for reposing their faith in the BJP. Even in Meghalaya, there is a possibility of the formation of a BJP-backed government. The credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda, who laid special emphasis on the development of north-eastern states," Sanjay said.

He said the entire country – right from Ayodhya to Agartala and the entire world – right from Istanbul to Islamabad, is hailing the governance of Narendra Modi, who is leading India on the path of progress.

"Once, there was no possibility of a saffron flag fluttering in the northeastern states. Now, the BJP has shown its power everywhere and ensured a saffron bloom in the northeast, driving away the Communist regime. The alliance between the Congress and the Communists has turned out to be a disaster," he said.

Sanjay said the same result is going to repeat in Telangana as well and it is going to be a certainty that all the party flags would fade out before the saffron flag.

"The BJP will fulfil all the aspirations of the people for whom they had fought for separate State. Apart from existing welfare schemes, we shall implement more schemes in a better way," he asserted.

He said it would be only the BJP which would bring the Telangana state back on the rails and strengthen its economy. "The people are waiting for the opportunity to bring the BJP to power in Telangana and the entire country is waiting for the celebrations for the party's victory in the state," he said.

Earlier, addressing the party workers at the birthday celebrations of former Bhongir MP Bura Narsaiah Goud at Bengaluru, the BJP state president said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had no confidence in returning to power again.

"If KCR has so much confidence of becoming the chief minster again, why would he convert the Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Bharat Rashtra Samithi? He is playing the drama of national party only because he is afraid that he cannot win again," he said.

Sanjay alleged that KCR had looted the people in the name of the Telangana movement.

"In the past, KCR could not even pay instalments for his vehicle loans, forcing the financiers to seize his cars. But after coming to power, he had amassed huge wealth, while the fate of the poor people had turned worse," he said. He said after KCR came to power, the number of suicides had gone up. People of all sections – employees, farmers, students and unemployed youth have been committing suicide. Incidents of ragging, atrocities on women and suicides had gone up. Yet, no action was being taken against the accused, if they had the support of the BRS and the AIMIM, he alleged.

Sanjay charged KCR with indifference in reacting to any tragic incident – whether it was the suicide of medico Preethi Naik or the death of a four-year-old Pradeep in a stray dog attack or the suicides of RTC employees.

He reiterated the allegation that KCR had not fulfilled any of his pre-poll promises completely and had confined himself to the farmhouse and Pragati Bhavan. "Despite several challenges, KCR has not responded to the funds released by the Centre for the development of Telangana," he criticised.