  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Not connected with phone-tapping row, KTR dares Revanth to probe from 2004

Not connected with phone-tapping row, KTR dares Revanth to probe from 2004
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Asserting that he had no connection with the phone-tapping issue, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday dared CM A Ravanth Reddy...

Hyderabad: Asserting that he had no connection with the phone-tapping issue, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday dared CM A Ravanth Reddy to order a probe from 2004 onwards.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Rao said he had nothing to do with the phone-tapping issue. “One minister says I have threatened an actress. I have no connection with phone-tapping. I don’t have any fear because I have not done any illegal activities but still if the Congress leaders make allegations, none will be spared, we will chase them,” warmed KTR, who served legal notices to minister Konda Surekha and two other Congress leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X