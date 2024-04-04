Not connected with phone-tapping row, KTR dares Revanth to probe from 2004

Hyderabad: Asserting that he had no connection with the phone-tapping issue, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday dared CM A Ravanth Reddy to order a probe from 2004 onwards.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Rao said he had nothing to do with the phone-tapping issue. “One minister says I have threatened an actress. I have no connection with phone-tapping. I don’t have any fear because I have not done any illegal activities but still if the Congress leaders make allegations, none will be spared, we will chase them,” warmed KTR, who served legal notices to minister Konda Surekha and two other Congress leaders.