Notice issued to govt on petition filed by Uttam seeking quash of 2 criminal cases

On Wednesday Justice Lakshman issued notice to the State government and the de facto complainants in two criminal petitions filed by Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy seeking a direction to quash two FIRs registered against him.

The FIRs were registered against Reddy and others in two police stations in Huzurnagar for violating the model code of conduct (Huzurnagar by-elections).

The FIR 187/2019 dated October 18 was registered at PS Nereducharla (Suryapet district) against Reddy, then MLA, A Revanth Reddy, the then MP, and Kolli Prabhakar Reddy for violating the code. A chargesheet,395 of 2023, was filed U/s. 341, 188 r/w. 34 of IPC and Section 30 of Police Act, 1861. The FIR 184/2019 was registered at PS Palakaveedu in the district against Reddy and others for holding a road show on October 18 at Janpahad village. The chargesheet , 396 of 2023, filed U/s. 341, 188 r/w. 34 of IPC and Section 30 of Police Act is pending before the Special JFCM for Excise cases.