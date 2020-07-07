Novel online grievance meet held in Khammam

Khammam: The district administration has introduced a novel online grievance meeting in Khammam on Monday. District Collector RV Karnan has conducted the meeting through Google Meet App. The initiative was aimed to address public grievances as the grievance meeting, which is held every Monday, was cancelled due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Collector interacted with the public through video conference and addressed their issues. The petitioners were allowed to attend the meeting after conducting thermal screening and hand sanitisation while maintaining social distancing.

The Collector directed Administrative Officer V Madangopal to take necessary action to address petitions submitted by the public. Several persons have submitted petitions seeking rectification of land records, pension, employment, double bedroom houses and others.Nearly 50 persons attended the online Prajavani on Monday.