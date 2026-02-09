NTPC Ramagundam organises Aarogya Mela to promote healthy lifestyle

Ramagundam: NTPC Ramagundam organised a Wellness Mela (Aarogya Mela) on February 8, 2026, at Eco Park Road, the proposed Aarogya Path, with the objective of promoting health, fitness and family well-being among employees and their families.

The event was inaugurated by Executive Director (R&T) Chandan Kumar Samanta along with Rakhi Samanta, President (DMS), marking the beginning of a morning dedicated to holistic wellness. The programme commenced at 6.30 am and witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of employees and their family members.

The mela featured yoga and zumba sessions, fitness-based games, wellness stalls, a street play, musical performances, a poster exhibition for children and healthy diet counters. The activities were designed to create awareness about healthy lifestyles in an interactive and engaging manner.

The initiative reflected NTPC Ramagundam’s commitment to fostering a healthier body, a happier mind and a stronger community, reinforcing the values of collective well-being and togetherness.