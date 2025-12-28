Numaish 2026: Minister Announces Details for 85th All India Industrial Exhibition

Minister Sridhar Babu has announced that Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will inaugurate the 85th All India Industrial Exhibition, known as Numaish 2026, at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. The highly anticipated event is set to commence on January 1 and will run until February 15.

Minister Babu urged small and medium-sized industries to set up their stalls at the exhibition, which will operate daily from 4 PM to 10:30 PM, extending to 11 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

An entry fee of Rs. 50 has been established, while children under the age of five will be allowed free entry. In total, permission has been granted for 1,050 stalls at this year's Numaish, promising a vibrant showcase of industry and innovation.