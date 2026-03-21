Nuthi Srikanth Goud Praises Telangana Budget as People-Centric and Growth-Driven

Hyderabad, March 21: Nuthi Srikanth Goud, Chairman of the Telangana BC Finance Corporation, stated that the Telangana State People's Government is working with the state's development as its goal and the welfare of the people as its paramount objective. He added that the 2026-27 financial budget is proof of this, and the Telangana State Government is moving forward towards financial, political, and social justice. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Congress leadership for this. Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said that with the aim of making Telangana a leader in the country, the budget has been prepared with utmost sincerity for the welfare of the people, attracting record-level investments and acting as a custodian for every penny paid by the public.

He mentioned that the Telangana economy achieved remarkable progress in the 2025-26 financial year. Even though the country's GDP growth rate decreased from 9.8% to 8%, indicating a slowdown, Telangana's growth rate improved from 10.6% to 10.7%, which is significant. Currently, the State GSDP has reached 17,82,198 crore rupees at current prices, and Telangana is registering a 2.7% higher growth than the national average. The main reason for this is the coordinated work of the Telangana State Cabinet. He stated that these statistics prove that our state stands as a strong growth engine with a five percent share in the country's GDP, and our government's economic policies are moving in the right direction. He appreciated that the budget was prepared to do justice to all sections, and significant importance was given to the welfare of backward classes, which will provide them with more welfare programs.

Mid-day Meal a boon for the poor*

He particularly noted that the government has given high priority to education, health, agriculture, and welfare sectors in the budget. Allocating funds in the budget for implementing the midday meal scheme in junior colleges is a boon for poor students and commendable. This scheme is currently implemented only up to schools, but the government had previously announced and is now implementing it for college students as well. He also welcomed the proposal of "Chief Minister's Breakfast Schemes" in schools in this budget, stating that it is commendable that twenty-one lakh students will benefit from this scheme. Nuthi Srikanth Goud concluded that overall, the budget presented in the assembly yesterday is a testament to the vision of the Chief Minister and Finance Minister.