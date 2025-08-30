Officials closely monitor water levels in twin reservoirs

Hyderabad’s two prime drinking water sources, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, continued controlled water discharge on Thursday evening as inflows persisted into the reservoirs. With water levels nearing their full capacity, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply authorities are maintaining gate operations to ensure both safety and regulated flow.

At Osman Sagar, the water level stood at 1,789.15 feet, just shy of its Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 feet. The reservoir currently holds 3.705 TMC of water against its total capacity of 3.900 TMC. Inflows of nearly 900 cusecs have been recorded, while outflow has been regulated to 2,704 cusecs through eight gates, each lifted to a height of three feet. Officials said this discharge is part of the ongoing effort to balance storage with inflows, keeping the reservoir at safe operational limits.

Meanwhile, Himayat Sagar has also seen a consistent rise in water level, now standing at 1,762.65 feet, against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet. The storage at present is 2.725 TMC, close to its maximum capacity of 2.970 TMC. Inflows of 600 cusecs are entering the reservoir, and an outflow of 2,300 cusecs is being released through two gates opened at three feet and one gate at one foot. Both reservoirs, built over a century ago, continue to play a critical role in supplying drinking water to Hyderabad.

With rainfall in the catchment areas feeding steady inflows, the authorities remain cautious and continue to regulate gate operations to avoid flooding downstream, while also securing adequate storage for future needs.