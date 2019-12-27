Officials inspect Necklace Road works in Siddipet Headquarters

Siddipet: Municipal Chairman K Rajanarsu inspected Necklace road works in Siddipet Headquarters on Thursday. He directed officials concerned to complete the work in time without compromising on quality. He asked them to divide beautification work into zones A, B, C, D and E.

He directed engineering officials to inspect the work at regular intervals. Public Health EE Veera Pratap, Municipal DE Lakshman, Irrigation AE Vishnu and others were present.