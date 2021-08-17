Officials look for ways to take Dalit Bandhu forward

Hyderabad: The Dalit Bandhu scheme has been launched. And now, it has become a major subject for Huzurabad bypoll, both for the TRS and the BJP. Some funds have also been released and kept at the disposal of respective District Collectors to help Dalits turn into entrepreneurs with investments up to Rs 10 lakh per family.

However, the officials are at a loss on how to take the scheme forward as no guidelines have been framed so far. Sources said the government was still in the process of identifying the beneficiaries from the data compiled from the Sakala Kutumba Survey (Integrated Household Survey) conducted in 2014.

Though the district administration has taken up the scrutiny of the applicants in Huzurabad Assembly segment, officials say that unless the guidelines are issued, they will not be able to implement the scheme. They are not sure on how to extend the benefits of the scheme to those whose names do not figure in the survey.

Though the scheme is applicable to all, guidelines should clearly prescribe income limit, assets, ownership of lands and education of the beneficiaries, officials said. At present, identification of the beneficiaries is proving to be a Herculean task for the authorities in the districts.

"The guidelines should also mention clearly the business option given to the beneficiaries to utilise the funds. The scheme is meant to generate wealth and improve economic activity. Without a proper direction, the scheme cannot achieve its aim.

Another most important aspect is that categorisation of Dalits. Again for that guidelines are required to see who falls under the category of poorest of the poor, lower middle class, middle class and government employees as the scheme should begin with the poorest of the poor, a senior officer of DRDA (District Rural Development Agency) said.

