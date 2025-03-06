OGH commemorates 100 sessions of HICC meetings

Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital has successfully completed 100 sessions of its Hospital Infection Prevention and Control Committee (HICC) meetings, marking a significant achievement in its ongoing efforts to enhance patient safety and quality of care.

To commemorate this milestone, the IPC team shared their experiences and provided feedback on the positive changes that have occurred over time. The team highlighted the impact of increased awareness and adherence to infection prevention protocols, resulting in improved patient outcomes and a safer healthcare environment. The key initiatives undertaken by the HICC include development of checklists to calculate Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as CAUTI, CLAPSI, VAP, and SSI, daily audits conducted by exclusive ICN Nursing Officers to improve patient safety, prescription audits and collection of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) data by Clinical Pharmacology, increased frequency of cleaning and disinfection in high-risk areas, air sampling to monitor environmental safety within Operating Rooms, regular cleaning of water tanks workshops and departmental trainings on HIC activities to all the employees including Students.

The HICC consists of a multidisciplinary team of experts including Superintendent Dr Rakesh Kumar Sahay as Chairperson, CAS RMO-1 Dr Jaya Krishna as a Convener, Dr Shankar venkateshan as a secretory, CAS RMO Dr Siddique, and Prof Dr Padmaja, Dr Geeta from Microbiology as infection control officers, Sowmyasri, quality coordinator, Hemalatha and Sunitha Rao as infection control nurses, other members from various departments Dr Srinivas, clinical pharmacology, Dr Shiva Kumar, general surgery, Dr Kavitha, CAS RMO, Mangamma, CNO, link nurses and various members from administrative team gathered and shared the experiences.