Oil repackaging units on FSSAI radar; team swoops on hotels near Charminar

Hyderabad: Aftera series of inspections of hotels, restaurants, and eateries in the city and districts in Telangana, the task force team of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with the GHMC food safety officers, inspected oil repacking units in Katedan on Thursday.



Three units—Bhagyanagar Oil Refineries, Kedia Agro, and Ambica Oil Industries—were inspected. The officers found violations, including windows open to the outside environment without proper insect-proof screens and doors not closed to avoid the entry of pests. Vehicles intended for transporting raw materials and finished goods were found without a valid FSSAI licence. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers, pest control records, cleaning schedule records for the premises, and recall plan documents for products were not being maintained.

Food material was not tested through the internal laboratory or through any accredited laboratory (no records were found). A technically qualified person was not employed by the food business operator (FBO). The FBO was not provided with headgear, gloves, uniforms, or aprons.

The task force team inspected eateries in the Charminar area. The officers inspected popular hotels such as Shadab, Nimrah Café, and Arabiana Restaurant.

At Hotel Shadab, the officers found improper labels with no packed date, and no other details, including Eagle brand packed coconuts, packets of dried rose petal, cardamom, and jeera, which were found and seized.

Some semi-prepared and raw food articles were found stored in refrigerators. The true copy of the FSSAI license was not displayed at any prominent location on the premises. The kitchen area on the ground floor was open to the outside environment without a proper insect-proof screen. Doors were not closed to avoid the entry of pests or flies. Some dustbins were found open without lids. Flaking plaster from the ceiling, dust, and cobwebs were observed over the gas pipeline in the ground-floor kitchen area. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not found. The FBO was found to be carrying out pest control measures every fortnight, and records were not available.

At Arabiana Restaurant, food handlers were found without wearing any haircaps, gloves, or aprons. The kitchen premises were found open to an external environment without a proper insect-proof screen and doors that were not closed to avoid the entry of pests or flies. Some dustbins were found open without lids.

Stagnant water, untidy and greasy exhaust fans, and flaking plaster were observed near the cooking area. The refrigerator was found in very unhygienic condition. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not found with the FBO.

At Nimrah Café, the officers found the baking equipment and its surrounding areas, including the floor, untidy and unhygienic. A few food handlers were found without wearing any haircaps, gloves, or aprons. The premises where baking and aeration of baked products are done were found to be open to an external environment without a proper insect-proof screen. Doors were found not to be close enough to avoid the entry of pests or flies. Food articles like fresh cream and pastry were found stored inside refrigerators without any label.

The true copy of the FSSAI licence was not displayed at any prominent location on the premises. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not found with the FBO.