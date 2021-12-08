OMICRON Scare In Maharashtra: Alert sounded in border districts

Adilabad: With reports of increase in Omicron cases in Maharashtra, the Telangana government on Tuesday put the border districts of old Nizamabad and Adilabad on high alert. It has asked the district authorities to keep a strict vigil on the movement of people between the two states at the border districts.

Special police teams have been deployed at the border areas to conduct regular checking of the people who cross the border. People travelling on individual vehicles have been asked to furnish the details of the health status and corona vaccination certificate. People without vaccination certificate of both doses will not be allowed to enter the state.

So far, the state is free from the new variant of the virus and it wants to ensure that it does not spread from the neighbouring states. During the first and second waves, people coming from Maharashtra had contributed to the rapid spread of the pandemic in the state.

People staying in the two border districts have been asked to inform the local authorities if any of their contacts, friends or relatives come to meet them. Meanwhile, the district medical authorities have intensified vaccination programme for the people in the border villages.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the district officials to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in border villages immediately.