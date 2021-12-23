Omicron scare: Telangana HC tells govt. to tighten restrictions for New Year celebrations

Telangana: Telangana high court on Thursday directed the state government to tighten restrictions for the Christmas, New Year and Sankranti celebrations amid rising Omicron cases.



The court asked the government to ensure the people stop moving in groups at the public places. "Cases Omicron variant are rising in the state and the government should be on alert and impose restrictions to prevent spread of infection during festivals and others celebrations," the court observed.

The government was also asked to conduct RT-PCR tests on the people arriving from different states at Hyderabad airport. At present, the government is conducting the tests on the two per cent of international passengers arriving in addition to the passengers from 'at risk' countries.

The high court further asked the government to issue the orders pertaining to restrictions in the state within two days.