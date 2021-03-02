On jobs front, BJP's answer is NDA: KTR

Jubilee Hills: The political war of words between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress continued over the former's claim that the state government had created 1.32 lakh jobs in the last six years.

Two days after Congress leader Sravan Dasoju challenged the Telangana Industry Minister KT Rama Rao for a debate at the Gun Park, BJP leader N Ramchandra Rao reached the Osmania University and dared the TRS minister to come there for an open debate. Ramchandra Rao, who is a BJP candidate for the March 14 election to the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates' constituency of Legislative Council, took to Twitter to ask him to come to Arts College on Osmania University campus. "I am here at Arts College. Where are you, Mr. KTR," asked the BJP leader. He asked why KTR was not coming to debate openly on the 1.35 lakhs of jobs offered to people in the state. If that is true KTR should come up with details, the BJP leader asked.





I am busy gathering information on the 12 crore jobs (2Cr per year) & ₹15 lakhs in all Jandhan accounts promised by Hon'ble PM Shri Modi Ji



NDA is the answer so far



N - No

D - Data

A - Available



Please share if you have any answers https://t.co/NQf2FFF74z — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 1, 2021

In his regular style of words, Rama Rao tweeted that he was busy searching for the details of the jobs and money offered by the Modi's NDA rule. "No Data Available with regard to the jobs and Rs 15 lakh once promised by Narendra Modi to people. Did the Modi government give 12 cr jobs in six years and put Rs 15 lakhs of stashed black money into the accounts of the people of our country," the minister thundered.

He sought to know why the BJP was resorting to false charges and campaigning on the government of Telangana which is focusing on welfare and development. He ridiculed that the Modi regime failed to keep its promise of 2 crore jobs every year and Rs 15 lakhs in peoples' Jan Dhan accounts. Did the NDA regime of Modi offer jobs and money to the youth and people respectively?" he questioned. The minister said: " NDA is the answer so far N - No D - Data A - Available. Please share if you have any answers."

The BJP leader, however, tweeted again that he is ready to give answers. "I'm here to give answers, out in the open at Arts College. Why are you hiding behind the veil of Twitter, Dear KTR Garu? Afraid to face the public?"

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju had on February 26 asked KTR to come to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park for debate. "We will not believe in your false statement. Come with your team and the figures on the recruitment and current vacancies," he had said after KTR stated that 1.32 lakh jobs were given in the government sector in the last six years.

The TRS leader had also dared the opposition parties for a debate on the jobs created. He also wrote an open letter reiterating that the government filled 1,32,899 posts in various department during the last six years. He provided figures of department-wise vacancies filled. The Congress leader said KTR ran away from open debate after throwing a challenge. "Though I was ready for a debate and asked him to come to Gun Park, he did not turn up," he said.

The war of words has increased the political heat ahead of March 14 elections to two seats of Legislative Council and ensuing by-polls to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat.