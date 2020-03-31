One held for creating fake GO over wineshops opening during lockdown

The police have arrested a man in connection with creating a fake government order (GO) over the opening of wineshop during the lockdown situation in the state.

Through the Twitter post, Hyderabad police tweeted that they identified the accused as Sunny from Uppal, arrested him and will be sent to jail for creating a fake GO in which it was mentioned that Excise Department has started the sale of liquor. On this occasion, the police warned to stop creating or circulating fake news, and it will not be tolerated.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, the government has announced lockdown across the state. In this situation, the police are implementing lockdown strictly and only allowing essential services.



In this context, all Covid-19 passes for essential services issued by CP Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda are extended up to 15th April 2020. There is no need for any renewal.