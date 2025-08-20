  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

One injured after being struck by scooter at Pantangi toll plaza in Yadadri district

One injured after being struck by scooter at Pantangi toll plaza in Yadadri district
x
Highlights

A constable was thrown into the air after being struck by a speeding scooter at the Pantangi Toll Plaza in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

A constable was thrown into the air after being struck by a speeding scooter at the Pantangi Toll Plaza in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The incident, which occurred during routine vehicle checks on Tuesday evening, was captured on CCTV.

The constable, identified as Asif, was on duty when a man riding a scooter attempted to evade the traffic checks and collided with him. The impact sent Asif airborne, while the rider also fell and sustained injuries in the accident.

Emergency personnel on site promptly transported both individuals to a local government hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, Constable Asif was later moved to Hyderabad for further medical care.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick