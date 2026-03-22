One killed after car crashes into lorry in ORR in Hyderabad

A fatal road accident on the Outer Ring Road in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, near Himayat Sagar, resulted in the death of a young man and left two others seriously injured.

The incident occurred when a car travelling at high speed crashed into the rear of a lorry moving ahead. The force of the impact left the car severely mangled, with its front portion crushed and lodged beneath the lorry.

Dheeraj Naidu, who was travelling in the car, died instantly at the scene. The two other occupants sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local residents alerted the Rajendranagar police, who promptly reached the spot and initiated rescue operations. The injured were shifted for medical care without delay.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.