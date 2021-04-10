One lakh Covid tests done in a day in Telangana

Koti: The state health department conducted more than one lakh tests in a single day on Thursday. For the first time in the State, a total of 1,01,986 tests were done in a day. On the instruction of the High Court in wake of the sudden surge in corona positive cases in Telangana the tests were increased last month. The cumulative tests toll in Telangana has been reached 1,07,61,939.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao said that the State has touched the milestone in tests and vaccination against covid-19 both have crossed the one lakh mark. He added that the numbers are encouraging and indicating the interest and awareness among people towards test and vaccination to stay safe from the virus.

The vaccination process is going on in more than 1,100 centres across the state. It would be expanded in the coming days. On the antigen tests, he said that tests were beingconducted at 1,064 centres across the state.Explaining RTPCR test, the official stated the testing centres would be available in another 15districts to conduct more than 25,000 tests a day.

The director also said that serosurvey will be conducted in all districts in the coming days.

The survey has already done in Hyderabad last month and the results were satisfactory. Denying the severity of the second wave of covid-19 Dr Srinivas Rao said that the administration is alerted 10,000 government-owned beds were arranged to accommodate the positive patients and up to 80 per cent of beds are still vacant. Further, the health director said that awareness has been increased among people about the virus people are now wearing masks and following all the guidelines.