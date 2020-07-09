Online talks by experts for theatre lovers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad chapter of Coconut Theatre has organised series of live sessions by theatre practitioners. In this series, daily one session is being organised with one theatre expert from India or other countries on Coconut Theatre Facebook Page at 6 pm Indian Standard Time. Veteran actors, award winning playwrights & directors, make-up specialist, music composers, designers, choreographers and technicians would be sharing their golden experiences to help all the theatre practitioners based in Hyderabad, these sessions are freely available to all and no registration is required.

Coconut Theatre embarked on this ambitious and challenging project during the current world-wide lockdown. It has developed an intellectual property titled - "Chai-Wai & Rangmanch - 2020", showcasing daily one online session with a reputed theatre expert from India and various countries all over the world including the USA, Africa and UK. The memorable experiences and life changing inspirational moments of the experts would prove as an invaluable tool for any aspiring theatre student, amateur theatre artist[e]s, writers, directors, music composers, choreographers, make-up artists, designers, technicians and theatre groups and everyone connected with the theatre fraternity.

The celebrity speakers including names like Padma Shri &Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner Rita Ganguly, Bansi Kaul, Manoj Joshi, Neelam Mansingh, Satish Alekar, Dadi Pudumjee and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner Dolly Ahluwalia, Prof. Ashok Bhagat, Suresh Sharma (Director – National School of Drama), Amod Bhatt, Anjana Puri, Sanjay Upadhyay, Rohini Hattangady, Nadira Babbar, Himani Shivpuri have done their sessions.

Managing Director of Coconut Media Box LLP. Rashmin Majithia shared that, "Chai-Wai & Rangmanch is the biggest activity for theatre practitioners, speakers from various cultures, age groups and despite not being conversant with the online process, willingly consented. a few senior theatre experts who are 80+ years old too, enthusiastically joined the fray. The objective is to connect entire theatre fraternity locally & globally on one platform to emphasize avenue of learning also to build a career. Our vision is to achieve 100 + sessions before July 31."