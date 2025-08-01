Operation Muskaan-XI: 75 Child Labourers Rescued in Jogulamba Gadwal District, 18 Cases Filed

Gadwal: In a major crackdown on child labour, the Jogulamba Gadwal district police, in coordination with various government departments, rescued 75 child labourers as part of Operation Muskaan-XI, which was conducted throughout the month of July 2025. District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, issued an official statement detailing the operation’s results.

Among the rescued children, 66 were boys and 9 were girls. As part of the operation, 18 cases were registered against individuals who employed children below the age of 18 for work.

The initiative aimed to identify, rescue, and rehabilitate children working in various sectors in violation of child labour laws. The police department, along with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Labour Department, Education Department, District Child Protection Unit, and several non-governmental organizations, formed special teams and conducted extensive inspections across the district from July 1 to July 31, 2025.

SP Srinivasa Rao stated that 8 rescued children were re-enrolled into schools, giving them a chance to resume their education, while the remaining children were handed over to their parents under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee after proper counseling sessions.

He emphasized that protecting the rights of children is a shared responsibility and urged the public to be vigilant and report any instances of child labour or missing children. Reports can be made via Dial 100, Childline 1098, or by contacting the local police station.

“Cases will be filed regularly against those found employing children. We seek public cooperation in eliminating child labour from society,” added the SP.

This successful operation underlines the commitment of the district administration and law enforcement towards creating a child-safe and child-friendly society.