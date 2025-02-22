Opponents maligning Narendra Reddy out of fear of defeat: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: As part of the Graduate MLC election campaign, IT Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, Government Whip MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar and MLC candidate V Narender Reddy participated in a meeting organised by graduates with party leaders and activists in Dharmapuri town on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu said that the credit for providing more than 56,000 jobs within a year and a half of coming to power goes to the Congress party. The Young India Skills University has been started to improve the skills of the unemployed. Narender Reddy is being maligned by opponents out of fear of defeat and legal experts are being consulted on the relaxation of 317 GO. DSC has been conducted and appointments have been made as stated in the manifesto.

Whip Laxman Kumar has taken initiative to restart the Sanskrit Andhra Kalashala in the Dharmapuri area. Whip Laxman Kumar said that during the previous BRS government, the rulers did not care about the unem-ployed, but after the Congress government came to power, more than 50,000 jobs were filled, and the Sanskrit Andhra Kalashala, which was thought not possible to restart in Dharmapuri, was restarted with the co-operation of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Sridhar Babu, and Minister Konda Surekha.

An integrated residential hostel was sanctioned to Dharmapuri at a cost of about Rs 100 crore but a BJP MP saw to it that the Navodaya Vidyalaya that was planned to be set up in Nerella in our Dharmapuri be taken to another place. The graduates should question the BJP leaders whether they want our region to develop in terms of education, he flayed.

Laxman Kumar said on this occasion that party leaders and activists should work together to ensure the victory of Narendra Reddy and that party supporters should give their first priority vote to Narendra Reddy in serial No. 2 and ensure his victory with a huge majority.