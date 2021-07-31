Opt for horticulture farming to reap more profits: Collector S Venkat Rao

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar district Collector S Venkat Rao while taking part in a programme, has advised the farmers to take up horticulture farming for gaining more profits.

Stressing that horticulture farming particularly in dry and arid areas is well suited as the climatic conditions are apt for such crops and more over with the use of micro irrigation methods like drip and sprinklers, will also help utilise the limited water resources judiciously and can earn great profits with minimum investment for a longer period of time.

While making a visit to a horticulture farm in Rajapur Mandal in the district, the district Collector observed that the lands in Mahabubnagar district are well suited for taking up horticulture crops on a large scale. "As we all know Mahabubnagar district has vast lands with limited water resources. Moreover, the lands and the climatic conditions in the district are also well suited for taking up horticulture crops. Keeping this in view, we have advised the farmers instead of going for conventional crops take up horticulture crops which are more profitable and less investing. We have instructed the agriculture department in the district to encourage more of such crops and also providing incentives and government benefits in the form of subsidies to those who are adopting micro irrigation facilities to take up horticulture farming," informed the collector.

The collector visited the farm lands in Rajapur mandal and inspected the vegetable horticulture plantations of Tomato, Brinjal and other crops like flowering plants being reared under Polyhouse sheds by Kummari Chandraiah, a farmer from the mandal.

For creating more awareness on horticulture cropping, the district administration has also charged out a comprehensive plan to conduct integrated meetings at mandal levels from August 5th onwards.

Horticulture department Deputy Director Saibaba along with Himabindu an official from Horticulturer deparment, Rajapur mandal Agricutlure officer Nareender, Micro Irrigation Engineer Naresh, Rajapur Tahasildar Shankar and others took part in the programme.