Organic Creamery by Iceberg Opens 9th outlet in city at Kompally

Hyderabad: Organic Creamery by Iceberg inaugurated its 9th outlet in Hyderabad, located in Kompally. The store is owned by Dr. Suhas B Shetty and offers a wide range of ice creams made with 100% organic and farm-fresh ingredients.

Grand opened Organic Creamery, by Iceberg, India’s first organic ice cream in the city at Kompally by Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy Garu Vice-Chairman - Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth Executive Member - Malla Reddy University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Preeti Reddy termed Iceberg ice creams organic ingredients used in making these ice creams are purest A2 milk, organic butter, organic dhaga mishri, organic fruits, gondh gum, vegetable-extracted colours, organic cocoa, organic jaggery, organic stevia.

Iceberg offers ice creams ranging from classic options such as vanilla and butterscotch to organic fruit flavours such as sitaphal, tender coconut, chikoo, and guava. We’ve also developed innovative flavours like charcoal, malai khurma, and gulab jamun.

Speaking at the launch, Founder Suhas stated, “We are committed to delivering happiness in every scoop. We thank our customers for their continued trust and promise to keep raising the bar in quality, taste, and innovation.”

All the guests appreciated Organic Creamery by Iceberg for bringing organic, chemical-free ice creams to the city. The brand aims to offer natural flavors that blend health and happiness in every scoop.

The store invites everyone to visit and enjoy the fresh taste of pure organic ice creams now available in the heart of Hyderabad.

About Iceberg Organic Ice Creams

Founded in 2013, Iceberg Organic Ice Creams is India’s first and only fully organic ice cream company. stores across the country, Iceberg has become synonymous with purity, innovation, and exceptional taste—delighting dessert lovers nationwide with its organic and sustainable approach to frozen treats.