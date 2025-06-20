OTA Telangana NRIs host historic Andaaz-e-Hind Mushaira & Kavi Sammelan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Overseas Telangana Associations (OTA Telangana NRIs) presented a grand cultural extravaganza, ‘Andaaz-e-Hind Mushaira & Kavi Sammelan’ at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Hyderabad. The historic gathering celebrated the richness of language, literature, and culture by bringing together the global Telangana diaspora and local literary enthusiasts.

Organized by Overseas Telangana Associations and supported by the Department of Language & Culture, Telangana Urdu Academy, and Telangana State Minorities Finance, this one-of-a-kind event attracted dignitaries from Telangana and across India.

A highlight of the evening was the talent showcase, which featured five young poets selected through the Hyderabad Got Talent Hunt programme, all hailing from Telangana University. Renowned poets from all over India also graced the stage, making it a true literary celebration.

With dignitaries from across the state and beyond, the Andaaz-e-Hind Mushaira & Kavi Sammelan was a blockbuster event that united the community, revived the literary spirit, and reaffirmed Hyderabad's legacy as a cultural hub.