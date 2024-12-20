OU Emeritus Prof of Sociology nominated for Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyderabad: Osmania University's (OU) Emeritus Professor of Sociology, Professor Gattu Satyanarayana, has been nominated by the Indian Sociological Society (ISS-New Delhi) for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award will be presented to Professor Gattu Satyanarayana during the 49th All India Sociological Conference, which will be held at BMU Munjal University, Gurugram, on December 22, 23, and 24.

According to the OU officials, with a career spanning over 35 years, Professor Satyanarayana has significantly contributed to teaching, research, and administration at Osmania University and currently holds the position of Emeritus Professor under UGC at the Department of Sociology, Osmania University. In his illustrious career, Professor Satyanarayana has published ten research books.

In addition to his academic pursuits, he has served in various esteemed capacities, including as a member of the college service commission, member of the minimum wage board, and member of the sainik welfare board in the erstwhile United Andhra Pradesh.

He has also been a member of the managing committee of the Indian Sociological Society for five years and served on the editorial advisory committee of the sociological bulletin of the Indian Sociological Society journal. Furthermore, he is a member of the ICSSR Eminent Social Scientists Collegium and the International Sociological Association, said a senior officer at OU.