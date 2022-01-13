Ousted traders protest for return of shops at Yadadri temple

Yadadri: Traders who vacated their shops on hillock at the beginning of revival works of the Yadadri temple are demanding government to keep their promise of restoration of shops.

Traders who submitted memorandum of their demands to the temple officials for justice and expressed concern in different ways has been staging protest at the entrance of the hillock in Yadagirigutta for the past fourteen days as countdown for the inauguration of revived temple has begun.

It may be noted that six years ago traders were invited to Pragathi Bhavan at the beginning of revival works and a power point presentation was shown to them about how the temple was going to be developed. At the same time they were reportedly assured of restoration of their shops at the hillock after completion of revival work by CM KCR. Agreeing to the proposal, the traders vacated their shops from the hillock.

At the time of starting of revival works there were 111 shops on the hillock that had been there for the past 30 years and paying Rs 16 lakhs per month. Even though their number was reduced to 15 shops, traders all together ran their business and paid the same rent of Rs 16 lakh per month from 2016 to 2020 and were paying Rs 9.44 lakhs per month for the last one year.

Secretary of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Varthaka Sangam (hillock) Tadka Venkatesh told the Han India that the government changed its decision on restoring the shops at hillock pushing 500 families who depend on the business at hillock for the past 30 years into deep trouble.

He expressed his displeasure for not fulfilling the promise made by CM KCR himself and local MLA and the proposal of allocating new shops at inaccessible place to pilgrims at down the hill. He questioned that, how their businesses will run as the government allowing to construct the shops at road side at Bus stand, Kalyana Katta,Gundam and Annadana Satram to oustees who lost their shops and houses in road expansion at down the hill ( Yadagiri Gutta).

He said the victim traders have been doing relay protest for justice for the past fifteen days at Vykunta Dwaram of Yadadri hillock at Yadagirigutta and appealed government to do justice with those who rendered their contribution for the development of Yadadri shrine for the past 40 years.