Oz High Commissioner calls on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan virtually

Somajiguda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Australian High Commissioner for India Barry Robert O' Farrel on Thursday discussed further strengthening of India-Australia relations with special focus on Telangana State.

The Australian High Commissioner, who visited Raj Bhavan, called on the Governor, who is at Raj Nivas, Puducherry, through virtual mode and interacted about trade, business, education and other issues.

The Governor during her interaction with the visiting dignitary and his delegation emphasised on promoting medical tourism, educational and student exchange programmes between Australia and Telangana, and called for joint organising of cultural programmes to strengthen the bond.She also stressed on the participation of alumni professionals, who are staying in Australia and studied earlier in Telangana State, for the strengthening of universities in Telangana.

"Australia and India have strong cultural relations and they must be promoted in a big way by organising joint cultural programmes in Australia and Telangana. Students and artists exchange programmes need to be promoted," Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan added. The Governor also highlighted the promotion of Pochampally sarees, Hyderabad Biryani and Telangana handicrafts during her interaction.

Barry O'Farrell stated that Indian diaspora was playing a crucial role in many sectors in Australia and their contribution is worthwhile.He said that the further strengthening of India-Australia relations was vital for the development of the two countries and emphasised on the comprehensive strategic partnership. He appreciated the Indian doctors and scientific community for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic and for their efforts in vaccine development in Australia and India. "We have a strong bond and relations and there are increased opportunities for mutual investments and for forging a stronger bond between the two nations," he added.

The Australian delegation extended an invitation to the Governor to visit Australia.The Australian High Commissioner was accompanied by Sarah Kirlew, Consul General of Australia in Chennai, Jay Sangani, First Secretary Political Section, Australian High Commission, New Delhi, and SvethaVenkatram, Government Relations Manager, Australian Consulate.

Regional Passport Officer DasariBalaiah was also present, while Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan introduced the guests and coordinated the virtual event and hosted the lunch for the delegation at the Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor.