Pack your bags & move to Hyd: KTR tells Khatabook founder

Hyderabad: "Pack your bags and move to Hyderabad" was the advice of Telangana's Information Technology and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to a start-up founder who highlighted the poor infrastructure in Bengaluru.

"Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of the city is a breeze More importantly our Govt's focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth," tweeted Rama Rao.

This was in response to a tweet by Khatabook founder Ravish Naresh, who flagged bad roads, power cuts, poor quality water supply and other problems in the Karnataka capital.#MunsifDigital#KTR#Khatabook#RavishNaresh#BengaluruInfra https://t.co/LTJa8nHusK — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) April 1, 2022

"Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Silicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have very bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Silicon Valley," tweeted Naresh.

"Also the nearest airport is 3 hrs away in peak traffic," added Naresh who tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's Karnataka unit and MP Tejasvi Surya, seeking their help.

Many Twitter users urged Naresh to look at Hyderabad which has the best infrastructure, including an uninterrupted power supply to all sectors.

Some netizens also commented that the focus of Karnataka is on non-issues. "Sadly, the focus is on Hijab and removing Muslim vendors near temples. Karnataka, slowly but surely, is turning into Uttar Pradesh of South," tweeted a user who goes by the name Anshil.