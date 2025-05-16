Paddy Farmers Block National Highway in Jadcherla, Demand Immediate Procurement of Crops

Mahabubnagar: Tempers flared and frustration spilled onto the streets on Thursday as angry paddy farmers blocked National Highway 167 for over two hours, demanding immediate procurement of their paddy by the state government. The protest, which brought traffic to a standstill near the Jadcherla market yard, was a desperate cry from farmers who claim their cries for help have fallen on deaf ears for nearly three weeks.

Dozens of farmers, many of whom have been camping near the market yard with their produce for 20 to 25 days, say official apathy, lack of basic facilities, and poor coordination between departments have pushed them to the edge. “We are being harassed instead of helped,” said Devuja Naik of Chinnagutta Tanda, who brought 10 tractor loads of paddy 15 days ago, but has yet to see a single government official take action. “They say there are no gunny bags, and that millers aren’t accepting the load. The lorries are waiting, and our paddy is rotting in the rain,” he added, visibly distraught.

One of the major complaints from the farmers is the failure of agriculture extension officers to issue procurement tokens on time. Without tokens, farmers are left clueless and helpless, not knowing whom to approach for further processing. Many allege that officials are deliberately rejecting produce under the pretext of excess moisture or improper winnowing, forcing farmers to go “pillar to post” to get their crop accepted.

“The marketing officials say millers are not cooperating. The agriculture staff blames lack of resources. Meanwhile, our paddy lies exposed to rains, flooding, and decay,” lamented another protesting farmer.

To make matters worse, untimely rains over the past few days have wreaked havoc on hundreds of heaps of paddy lying in the open across the market yard. Farmers say there are no adequate tarpaulins or shelter to protect their produce, compounding their losses and anxiety.

“I spent Rs.10,000 just to dry my paddy for five days to meet the 13% moisture norm,” said Dasya Nayak of Gollapally village. “Now, even after that, there’s no guarantee it will be procured. I brought it here hoping for the Rs.500 bonus announced by the government, but that dream is now a loss.”

Farmers also accused millers of exploiting the situation, pressuring them to sell paddy at lower prices to avoid the hardships of the government route. “If the government is not ready to procure, at least let us know,” said a farmer. “Why lure us with bonuses and then abandon us?”

There was visible resentment toward the Congress government and local MLA, whom farmers accused of being unresponsive to their plight. "They come only for votes, not when we suffer," a protestor remarked angrily.

The protesting farmers warned that if their demands are not met within a couple of days, they will launch a massive agitation across the district. “This is not just about one market yard. Farmers across Telangana are suffering,” they said.

With crops rotting, livelihoods at risk, and hope dwindling, the crisis at Jadcherla’s market yard is a harsh reminder of the systemic issues plaguing agricultural procurement — and a call for urgent, humane intervention.