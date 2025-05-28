Paddy Scam Uncovered at Bainapalle Procurement Center: Paddy from Andhra Pradesh Sold Illegally, Farmers Cry Foul

Gadwal: Serious allegations of large-scale irregularities have emerged at the Bainapalle Paddy Procurement Center in Ieeja Mandal, Alampur constituency, Jogulamba Gadwal district. According to BRS state leader and district coordinator Kuruvu Pallayya, Congress leaders in collaboration with the procurement center officials have been reportedly bringing paddy from neighboring Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and selling it at the Bainapalle center, reaping illegal profits.

Local farmers of Bainapalle village have expressed concern, stating that the individuals involved did not cultivate paddy locally, yet have managed to sell large quantities at the center. Despite the villagers alerting the authorities, officials have turned a blind eye to the malpractice.

Villagers claim that genuine farmers are being denied jute bags and their produce is not being weighed for up to 20 days, whereas paddy brought in from Andhra Pradesh is immediately bagged and sent to rice mills. This has resulted in frustration and distress among the local farming community.

A specific case was highlighted involving a farmer named Ali, who allegedly did not cultivate any paddy in Bainapalle, yet managed to bring in 170 bags (about 70 quintals) and stored them at a private residence, instead of leaving them at the procurement center, raising suspicions of fraudulent activity.

Farmers report that when they question these irregularities, they face threats and intimidation, including warnings that their own paddy will not be purchased if they speak out. This climate of blackmail and fear has left many unwilling to raise their voices publicly.

Kuruvu Pallayya has demanded immediate suspension of the Agricultural Extension Officer (AEO) and other responsible officials connected to the Bainapalle center. He condemned the act of cheating Telangana farmers and exploiting government procurement schemes for personal gain, calling it a blatant betrayal of the state’s agricultural community.

The farmers have appealed to District Collector B.M. Santosh to intervene immediately, investigate the matter thoroughly, and ensure justice for the genuine farmers of Bainapalle.