Padma Shri. Jadav Payeng The Forest Man of India honored with Sankalp Kiran Puraskar

Hyderabad, 28th Nov, 2025: Hyderabad witnessed a grand celebration of humanitarian spirit on November 28 as the Suchirindia Foundation hosted its annual Sankalp Divas at the Mountain Heights, Shilparamam. The event, which coincides with the birthday of Lion Dr. Y. Kiron, celebrated its legacy of honoring social contributors and spreading joy among children from special schools.

This year’s highlight was the *Sankalp Kiron Puraskar, awarded to Jadav Payeng and M.Venkaiah Naidu *Padma Shri. Jadav Payeng for his exceptional contributions to society. The event was graced by Sri. M.Venkaiah Naidu (Former Vice President of India) as the chief guest. The program also included dazzling performances by children from 50 special schools, showcasing their remarkable talents through music and dance.

Lion Dr. Y. Kiron, a humanitarian and businessman, shared his journey and the inspiration behind Sankalp Divas, emphasizing his commitment to creating meaningful impact in society.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Y. Kiron said, “Today is very special for us. Along with sharing our joys and sorrows, we will also discuss future activities. I started this Sankalp Diwas with the intention of making my birthday celebration meaningful, useful for the society, and bringing light to some people’s lives. Even if I am not feeling well at any time, I get renewed inspiration by spending time with these pure-hearted children.”

He urged governments and society to focus on empowering children with disabilities and emphasized the need for organic farming and village development. He also addressed the growing menace of drug abuse among youth, urging collective responsibility to combat the issue.

Receiving the Sankalp Kiron Puraskar, Padama Shri. Jadav Payeng expressed gratitude for being recognized for his efforts and highlighted his admiration for Dr. Kiron’s dedication to social service. Padma Shri. Jadav Payeng remarked, “I feel honored to receive this prestigious award. Brother Kiron is a great person. Even before I met Kiron, I had heard a lot about his greatness. These special children are real heroes. I thank Kiran for giving me this good fortune. During the lockdown, I realized that what we do for the society gives more satisfaction than how much we earn.”

Chief Guest Sri. M.Venkaiah Naidu (Former Vice President of India) applauded Dr. Kiron’s commitment to social service, calling it an inspiration for many. He said, “It is a great pleasure to attend such a grand event. People like Kiron garu are rare. His life is inspiring. He has stood by many children and made a difference in their lives. I wish Kiron garu to continue to inspire others like this.”

The event also recognized other unsung heroes engaged in social service through the Sankalp Seva Puraskar, Mr. Balaji Tarini

Telangana Weather Man, Mr. Khwaja Moinuddin Social Activist & Nawab's Kitchen, Mr. C. Praveen Kumar Yadhav and Mr. Polina Chandra Sekhar

Founder - We Are Foundation highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to acknowledging efforts that benefit society. The children’s performances served as a testament to their indomitable spirit, proving that disabilities are no barrier to talent.

The evening, resonated with Dr. Kiron’s message of compassion and perseverance, inspiring all present to contribute toward building a more inclusive society. Sankalp Diwas, once again, proved to be a beacon of hope and a celebration of humanity.