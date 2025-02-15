Palamuru Celebrates 286th Birth Anniversary of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj with Grand Festivities

Mahabubnagar: Palamuru witnessed grand celebrations on Saturday as the entire region came together to mark the 286th birth anniversary of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj. From massive rallies to special prayer offerings, the event was observed with devotion and enthusiasm across all mandal headquarters, reflecting the deep reverence for the revered Banjara guru.

In Jadcherla mandal, Banjara community leaders and employees’ unions led a grand rally carrying an enormous poster of Sant Sri Sevalal. The procession, which started from the New Bus Stand, culminated at the Tulja Bhavani Temple near Shankarayapally Tanda. There, the gathered leaders and devotees participated in the Bhog Bhandaro program and offered special prayers, celebrating the legacy of their spiritual guide.

Responding to the request of Banjara community employees, the state government declared a casual leave on the occasion, allowing many to actively participate in the celebrations. Across the Palamuru region, employees and community members took out processions in their respective mandals, offering Bhog to the revered saint and paying tribute to his teachings.

In Rajapur Mandal, MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy led a bike rally, marking the occasion with grandeur. Later, he participated in the special prayers and addressed the gathering, reaffirming the Congress government’s commitment to the welfare and development of the Banjara community. He promised to ensure that all tribal hamlets and tandas would be connected with BT roads in the near future, improving infrastructure and accessibility for the community. The MLA later attended similar celebrations in Balanagar Mandal, where he spent time offering prayers alongside Banjara leaders.

The celebrations also extended to Palamuru University, where faculty members of the PG College paid floral tributes to a portrait of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj. Vice Principal Dr. Krishnaiah spoke on the occasion, emphasizing that Sevalal Maharaj was not just a spiritual guide for the Banjara community, but an inspiration for the entire nation. He highlighted the saint’s teachings, which encouraged the Banjara people to live with dignity, uphold their culture, and steer clear of harmful habits. Dr. Krishnaiah praised Sevalal Maharaj’s role in guiding the community towards spirituality and his advocacy for Sanatana Dharma and the protection of Hindu traditions.

Similar celebrations were also witnessed in Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Gadwal, and Mahabubnagar districts, where devotees and community leaders gathered to honor the teachings and legacy of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj with great enthusiasm.