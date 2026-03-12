Palamuru children are Kohinoor diamonds, says MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy

MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy stated that every child born in Mahabubnagar is extraordinary and a Kohinoor diamond.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory meeting of a special training camp organised for 150 tenth-grade students from government schools, aiming for admission into IIITs.

The 45-day training program was jointly conducted by Mahabubnagar First and Vande Mataram Foundation at the YTC Building in Mahabubnagar.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that has faced many injustices and hardships. He recalled that the injustice done to Palamuru played a significant role in the Telangana movement. He expressed concern that even after the formation of Telangana state, the district has not received complete justice.

He urged the youth to write a new chapter in Telangana’s history and shape the future. Students should set clear goals and work hard to achieve them, he said, adding that Telangana offers many opportunities for growth.

He assured that he would always extend support and guidance to help students succeed. Quoting former President APJ Abdul Kalam, he reminded students of the message, “Low aim is crime,” and encouraged them to pursue high ambitions. Several public representatives, officials, and students attended the event, and cultural performances by students added color to the program.