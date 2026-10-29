Palla slams Kadiyam for threatening BRS leaders

Hanumakonda: JangaonMLA Dr PallaRajeshwar Reddy has questioned why Kadiyam Srihari, who rose politically under the pink flag, is now allegedly threatening BRS leaders. He said party workers were instrumental in securing leaders’ victories and urged cadres to remain united.

Addressing a Graduate MLC voter registration review meeting at Sodashapally village in Velerumandal on Wednesday, Palla called on party leaders to set aside personal differences and strengthen the organisation under KCR’s leadership. He urged cadres to identify eligible graduates, expedite voter registration and work systematically for the party candidate’s victory.

Recalling development works undertaken during the previous BRS government, he highlighted investments in roads, drinking water and irrigation, including the Devadula project.

Palla also called for coordinated efforts in upcoming local body elections, assuring workers that their contributions would receive due recognition.