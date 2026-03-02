Palm oil farmers reap benefits with price rise, says Tummala

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has announced a significant boost for palm oil farmers, with the price of palm oil fresh fruit bunches (FFBs) rising to Rs 21,546 per tonne, up from Rs 12,534 when the current government took office.

This increase is expected to bring an additional benefit of Rs 2 crore to 15,024 farmers, marking a major step in making oil palm cultivation profitable.

The Minister emphasised that the government’s goal is to ensure higher returns for farmers and promote oil palm cultivation on a large scale, given the rising demand for edible oils. He noted that modern machinery installed at Telangana Oilfed factories in Apparaopet and Aswaraopet has improved oil extraction recovery (OER) to 20.01%, directly contributing to the price increase.

Minister Tummala highlighted that Telangana’s price determination system, based on oil recovery and crude palm oil sale rates, has also benefitted farmers in Andhra Pradesh, where the same price is now applicable. Since 1992–93, oil palm cultivation has expanded to 2.90 lakh acres involving 79,113 farmers. Under the present government, 33,500 farmers have taken up cultivation across 1,07,400 acres, with Rs 456 crore allocated for oil palm in 2025–26. Plans are underway to expand cultivation by another two lakh acres, while current production comes from 68,600 acres.

To encourage farmers, the government is offering a subsidy of Rs 50,918 per acre for four years, making oil palm a lucrative long-term crop. Minister Tummala urged farmers to embrace oil palm cultivation, assuring them of sustained profitability and government support.