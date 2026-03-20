Panchanga Sravanam: Revanth will rule the roost in TG, predicts almanac reader

The Ugadi Almanac Bachampally Santosh Kumar Shastry on Thursday predicted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was experiencing an exceptionally auspicious phase in his horoscope and he was poised to achieve positive results in all spheres of life.

As per the traditions, the Endowments Department organised the Ugadi Celebrations at the Ravindra Bharathi auditorium where Santosh Kumar Shastry read out Panchangam. Revanth Reddy’s Rashi is Libra (Tula) which has income of 5 and expenditure of 14. The respect will be 6 and insults will be 3. The almanac said that the Chief Minister was currently experiencing an exceptionally auspicious phase (Yoga) in his horoscope, as Mercury—the lord of both the fifth and eighth houses—is positioned in the House of Fortune (Bhagya Sthana).Furthermore, with the commencement of the Mercury planetary period (Dasha) this year, Revanth Reddy is poised to achieve positive results across all spheres of activity.

Stating that since Revanth Reddy was the ‘king’ in the state, Santosh Kumar Shastry said that Revanth Reddy belongs to Chitta Nakshatra and Kumbha Lagnam, this will be a favourable year for him. While Rahu is in the Lagna and Shani in sixth place, he has to be cautious with the enemies. With guru in navam and Rahu in Pancham, it will cause headache sometimes but with capability, ‘daiva balam’, ‘rashi gochara balam’, ‘dasha balam’ will give him strength and save him. He will achieve victory over enemies if he stays alert. He should not sleep, and should be cautious. If the king is good the state will also be good, said Santosh Kumar Shastry, adding that success would be truly spectacular only if the Chief Minister maintains a state of constant alertness and avoids complacency.

The Almanac expressed hope that, owing to the inherent strength of Revanth Reddy’s horoscope, both the state cabinet and the general public would remain safe and secure. He assured everyone that individuals born under the Libra zodiac sign (Tula) would face no significant obstacles this year, and that, under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Telangana would surge ahead on the path of development.