  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Panchayat Raj AE Panduranga Rao caught by ACB while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Panchayat Raj AE Panduranga Rao caught by ACB while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.
x
Highlights

In Rajasri Garlapadu village of Erravalli mandal..

Jogulamba Gadwal District : In Rajasri Garlapadu village of Erravalli mandal..

Taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person to settle bills for the construction work of a minority shadikhana..

Itikyala Mandal Panchayat Raj AE Panduranga Rao caught red-handed by officials at Erravalli intersection..

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick