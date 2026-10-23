Panduga Sayanna fought for poor: SP

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal district SP T Srinivasa Rao paid rich tributes to Panduga Sayanna, popularly known as the Palamuru hero, on his birth anniversary at the District Police Office on Thursday.

The SP offered floral tributes to his portrait and recalled his services and fighting spirit.

Panduga Sayanna holds a special place in Telangana’s folk history as a people’s hero who stood by the poor and the oppressed. He hailed from Merugonipalle village in Nawabpet mandal of present-day Mahabubnagar district. He is remembered for his fight against social inequality, oppression and exploitation, as well as his efforts to support weaker sections and promote self-respect among people.

The celebration of his birth anniversary is not only an occasion to remember a great personality but also an opportunity to introduce his ideals and fighting spirit to the younger generation. His life conveys a strong message of equal respect for all, justice for weaker sections, humanity and service to society.

On the occasion, officials emphasised that along with maintaining public safety and law and order, everyone should uphold social responsibility, a spirit of service and the values of equality. They called for efforts to familiarise future generations with the lives of people’s heroes such as Panduga Sayanna and preserve their ideals in society.

District Office Administrative Officer Sai Krishna, Reserve Inspector Venkat, Reserve Sub-Inspectors Chandrakanth and Maddaiah, DPO staff and police personnel from various departments participated in the programme.