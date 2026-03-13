Panel planned to fulfil promises to Telangana activists

Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a meeting with Kodandaram and MLC Addanki Dayakar at the Minister’s Quarters on Thursday to discuss the formation of a committee for implementing election promises made to Telangana activists. During these preliminary discussions, the leaders deliberated on various aspects related to the constitution of the committee, including providing adequate representation to women and other sections.

They also discussed procedures for implementing assurances given to activists, identifying eligible candidates, and ensuring transparency in the selection process. The meeting decided that eligible candidates would be identified district-wise while studying the specific demands and concerns of the activists.

The leaders discussed organising a meeting of the activists’ committee at the office of Revanth Reddy to take the process forward effectively. It was further decided to hold another review meeting within a week to finalise the framework and take the initiative ahead.

This meeting aims to ensure that the commitments made by the Indian National Congress are fulfilled through a structured and representative administrative body.