Parents’ protection Bill will safeguard elderly rights: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy described the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring Bill-2026 as a social responsibility to protect parents’ rights. He expressed deep concern over the increasing neglect faced by elderly parents, calling it a “matter of societal shame.”

“It is unfortunate that a law is required to enforce what should be a matter of love and responsibility,” CM said, adding that the government’s goal is to ensure children care for their parents - if not out of affection, then at least out of respect for the law.

The Telangana Assembly on Sunday passed the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring Bill-2026, popularly referred to as the parents’ protection bill, with the objective of safeguarding the rights and welfare of parents by holding children accountable for their care. The legislation allows for the direct deduction of up to Rs 10,000 a month from the salary of employees who neglect their parents, with the amount deposited directly into the parents’ bank accounts. The Bill applies not only to government employees but also to elected public representatives, ensuring a broader scope of accountability.

Delivering an emotional address, Revanth Reddy drew parallels between contemporary issues and mythology.

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