Parents-Teachers’ meetings across govt jr colleges witness overwhelming response

Hyderabad: Parents-Teachers’ Meetings (PTMs) held across Government Junior Colleges in Telangana on September 26 concluded with remarkable success, reflecting a growing partnership between families and educational institutions. Organized by the Intermediate Education Department, the meetings saw enthusiastic participation from students and their parents, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere on campuses throughout the state.

A total of 33,880 parents and guardians attended the meetings, with Hyderabad-II, Khammam, and Rangareddy districts recording the highest turnout. The primary objectives of the PTMs were to discuss each student’s academic progress, review attendance and classroom behavior, highlight participation in sports and cultural activities, and gather suggestions from parents to improve college operations. Principals and faculty members engaged in meaningful conversations with parents, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping students’ futures.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, colleges briefed parents on several government-led initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education. These included renovated classrooms, monthly sanitation grants ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000, and free online coaching for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, EAPCET, and CLAT through partnerships with Physics Wala and Khan Academy. Security measures have also been strengthened with the installation of CCTV cameras in every classroom, linked to the central board office, and improved washroom facilities.

Each college received Rs 25,000 for science lab equipment and Rs 10,000 for sports items, while digital tools like FRS and HRMS are being used to monitor student attendance and performance. Parents actively shared their views and suggestions, which the department has pledged to incorporate into future planning to improve academic outcomes and strengthen communication between educators and families.

Hostel wardens and chairpersons of ‘Amma Adarsh School’ committees also participated, adding to the program’s success. Meritorious students and their parents were felicitated during the event, reinforcing the value of academic excellence and parental involvement. The Intermediate Education Department affirmed its commitment to creating a student-centric education system and emphasized that strong parental engagement is key to better learning outcomes. This initiative highlights the government’s dedication to providing a supportive and inclusive environment in all junior colleges, ensuring that every student receives the guidance and resources necessary to thrive, the TGBIE said.