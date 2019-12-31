Pargi sarpanches association elects president

Pargi: Gadisingapur Sarpanch Ashok Vardhan Reddy was unanimously elected as Pargi Sarpanches Association (PSA) president. PSA founder president Venkatesh Yadav handed him the appointment letter on Monday.

Ashok expressed happiness on the occasion. He said he would concentrate on the problems faced by the villagers and strive for the development of the village. State Sarpanches Association president Shoba, Pargi MPP Aravind, TRS leaders Praveen Kumar Reddy, Ahamed Balala, Naresh, Raju and others were present.