Parties feel magic spell of migrants in Munugodu

Munugodu: As the Munugodu bypoll date is fast approaching, political heat as well as tension among the three main parties -- TRS, BJP and Congress -- is also growing. One thing has become very clear that the main fight is going to be between the TRS and the BJP. Both are vying with each other to woo the voters. Money has become the key factor to win the election in this constituency.

According to ground reports, the three main parties are busy getting surveys done on regular basis in addition to the feedback they get from their leaders. TRS sources claim that the survey reports indicate that though the fight is going to be tough, they will have the edge. The BJP leaders say that their reports indicate a three to five percent edge over the TRS.

In order to ensure the victory, the TRS, BJP and Congress parties have started hunting for voters whose names are in the voters list but are not present in the constituency. It is learnt that they had identified about 30,000 voters who are not residing in the constituency. They are said to have shifted their base either to Hyderabad or other parts of the country. A majority of them are working as labourers in construction, automobile, marketing and other service sectors. It is said that a significant number of them are in places like L B Nagar and Uppal assembly segments while a few are in Mumbai.

Leaders said that TRS MLAs D Sudhir Reddy (LB Nagar) and B Subhash Reddy have been asked to meet these voters and convince them to exercise their franchise in the bypoll. From the BJP, former MLA (NVSS Prabhakar) and P Shekhar (LB Nagar in-charge) were holding 'Basti' (street) meetings to woo Munugodu voters. The TRS has taken a function hall on lease in LB Nagar area where the meetings with Munugodu voters are being held regularly. These voters are being promised transport facility, food and money. Most of these voters belong to Padmashali, Yadav and Goud communities. BJP leaders too are trying to win over the migrant voters offering similar if not better promises.

Not to be left behind, the Congress is also concentrating on this segment as Uppal and LB Nagar fall under the jurisdiction of Malkajgiri MP and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.