Patnama Mahender Reddy Takes Charge as Government Chief Whip in Legislative Council

Hyderabad: Patnama Mahender Reddy has officially assumed his responsibilities as the Government Chief Whip in the Legislative Council. In a significant gesture marking the beginning of his tenure, Reddy conducted special prayers in his chamber at the Legislative Council, emphasizing his commitment to his new role.

Reddy's appointment comes at a crucial time as the government seeks to strengthen its legislative agenda and ensure smooth functioning within the council. His experience and leadership are expected to play a vital role in facilitating discussions and supporting government initiatives.

During the special prayers, Reddy sought blessings for successful governance and the welfare of the people of Telangana. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to work diligently to uphold the interests of the state.

As the Government Chief Whip, Reddy will be responsible for coordinating the party's legislative activities, ensuring party members are present during crucial votes, and fostering unity among legislators. His proactive approach and dedication to public service will be closely watched as he navigates the challenges ahead in the Legislative Council.