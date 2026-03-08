Pattas for 2BHK houses handed over to Dalit slum dwellers

Hyderabad: Ina significant development for the Dalit slum dwellers of Vivekananda Nagar in Gandhinagar division under Musheerabad Assembly, double bedroom house pattas were allotted on Saturday with the support of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and at the initiative of MP Dr K Laxman.

The allotment comes in the wake of the demolition of houses in the locality, which had left many families displaced. Rajya Sabha member Dr. K Laxman has been continuously fighting for justice for the affected families, bringing the issue to the attention of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in Delhi and pursuing a political struggle against the state government.

The distribution of pattas marks a major relief for the Dalit families, ensuring them secure housing and recognition of their rights. The program was attended by several prominent leaders including Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, and former Gandhinagar corporator Pavani Vinay Kumar, alongside Dr. Laxman.

The leaders expressed solidarity with the residents and assured them of continued support in safeguarding their welfare. The move is seen as a step towards addressing long-standing housing issues faced by marginalised communities in Hyderabad.